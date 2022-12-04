World Cup Open Thread - Round of 16 Day Two

Tottenham Hotspur will be well represented in today’s action at the FIFA World Cup. While the first day of the Round of 16 went the way of chalk despite some late heroics needed from Emi Martinez to get Argentina over the hump, we might get some more drama in day two. Let’s recap where we’re at going into today’s action.

Qualified for the Quarterfinals:

Netherlands (def. United States, 3-1)

Argentina (def. Australia, 2-1)

France vs. Poland

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

The current holders are in the midst of an injury crisis that isn’t getting any easier, but they’re still a strong side that features Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, and the ever-dangerous Kylian Mbappe. Poland aren’t exactly slouches, but as Robert Lewandowski goes, so goes their side. They’ve also received plenty of help from Wojciech Szczęsny. France can’t take their fellow Europeans lightly, but they are the favorites to advance.

England vs. Senegal

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Despite losing Sadio Mane before the tournament even started, Senegal have taken advantage of their group and played some quality football in the last two matches. Their 2-1 victory over Ecuador has propelled them into this round against England, who are the top scorers in the tournament thus far despite one of their matches being a 0-0 draw. England hammered Wales 3-0 in their final group stage match, with Marcus Rashford bagging a brace. Harry Kane will be a lock to start at the striker position and while he hasn’t scored in this tournament yet, you have to believe he will as England progress in this tournament. The Three Lions are favorites, but Senegal has plenty of players that the English should be concerned with, including Ismalia Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Idrissa Gueye, To take them lightly could be a fatal mistake.