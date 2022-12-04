Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1

After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of this weekend’s matches.

The Netherlands 3-1 USA

Former Hotspurs: Steven Bergwijn was a halftime substitute for the Dutch, though he looked more like Spurs Stevie than Ajax Stevie. Not too influential, only one shot. Vincent Janssen was an unused sub in this match. DeAndre Yedlin was a second half sub for USA and looked pretty good when he came on. Cameron Carter-Vickers was an unused sub, a little disappointing considering how well he played in the match against Iran.

Argentina 2-1 Australia

Cuti Romero: There you are, Cuti. Romero started and went the distance in Argentina’s R16 win over the Aussies, and even had a batshit crazy tackle, which is becoming his signature move. He played so well he even got a call-out from Lionel Messi.

France 3-1 Poland

Hugo Lloris: Hugo once again started and captained France after taking one match off. I didn’t see this match, but I’m told despite the win Hugo looked a little yikes especially with his shot stopping. Someone in the writer’s room said, basically, “the cliff is here now.”

England 3-0 Senegal

Harry Kane: Finally, Kane broke his World Cup duck, tucking away England’s second at the stroke of halftime. Nearly had another one too but had it saved by Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy. Went the full 90 because... IDK, Southgate reasons?

Eric Dier: Was a late substitute for England with the Three Lions already up 3-0.

Pape Matar Sarr: A halftime sub for Senegal and looked pretty bright! Four shots in the second half, all of them blocked. I remain intrigued by him.