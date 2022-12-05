Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 2

Here’s the thing about the World Cup: eventually, most Tottenham Hotspur players will go home as not-winners. That’s the case for Son Heung-Min today, whose Korea side fell to a clinical Brazil 4-1. But he got a big hug before and after the match from Brazil forward Richarlison, and it was pretty easy to see the affection the two have for each other.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of this weekend’s matches.

Japan 1-1 (1-3 PK) Croatia

Ivan Perisic: Started the match and went into extra time. A good match for Ivan, who had a thumping header (past Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu) to level the score, Croatia’s only goal of the match from open play.

Former Hotspurs: Old Man Modric, who will probably be starting for Croatia when he’s 70, started and played to minute 99. Had one shot, saved.

Brazil 4-1 Korea

Richarlison: Good ol’ Richy started off the match with a genuine hug for his buddy Sonny, then had a hell of a match for Brazil. Earned a penalty for Brazil’s second (converted by Neymar) in the most Richarlison way possible (definitely contact, even more definitely overacted) and then scored one himself, giving him three goals for the tournament. That’s good! Unfortunately, he’s still two goals behind Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot race.

Son Heung-Min: Ah, Sonny. My large adult Son. I am happy for Richy, but my soul aches for Son. He had several chances to score in this one and the damn ball just would... not... go... in for him. As Korean captain, he started and went the full distance. Now he can catch a flight to London where Spurs can stick him in an induced coma for a couple of weeks so he can finally recuperate. Love you, buddy. What a run.