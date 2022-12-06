The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, December 6

good morning everyone and happy friday

Christmas commercials in September? C’mon, that’s way too early. October? Still, too early.

November? Okay, I kinda get it. But still too early. Day after Thanksgiving? I’ll give you that.

But I don’t really start preparing for the holidays until December.

How do I prepare for the holidays? I put up my fake christmas tree and the few decorations I have (including one string of colourful lights), I search for mince pies and I watch the occasional Christmas special.

There are some bad Christmas movies out there. A Christmas Story has to be one of my least favourites. When I’m in California, my mother usually subjects me to watching one of the infinite Christmas films produced by the Hallmark channel.

I like to watch my own specials. The Bakeoff holiday bakes are always a treat. And when I was a kid I absolutely loved the original Spongebob Christmas episode. It’s an all-time classic.

As for films, these are my favourites:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Christmas with the Kranks

Die Hard

Elf

Just Friends (which I watched last year!)

(As an aside: SyFy Channel is having some Christmas special bonanza and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2 are part of it. Kill Bill Volume 1 is my all-time favourite movie, and am now claiming it as a Christmas film)

I know, I know. I am missing some all-time classics here. But you know what? I’ve seen It’s A Wonderful Life too many times. A few years ago I had to work the night shift on Christmas Eve and ended up watching that film maybe three times to get through my shift. I haven’t watched it since.

So now that it’s finally December, I may just pop on a holiday film this weekend. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds have a new one out, too, called Spirited. Will it be good? I dunno! I guess I’ll find out.

What are you watching to get into the holiday spirit? Please, no one mention the one with the shoes.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Yuletide Throwdown, by Blondie (featuring Fab 5 Freddy)

