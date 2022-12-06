World Cup Open Thread - Round of 16 Day Four

The final day of the Round of 16 is here, and for the first time in a couple of weeks, we’ll be without football for a couple of days once we’re done here. Brazil, France and England, all look to be strong sides but they can be joined by Spain and Portugal today if the results go their way. One more time, let’s recap where we’re at.

Qualified for the Quarterfinals:

Netherlands (def. United States, 3-1)

Argentina (def. Australia, 2-1)

France (def. Poland, 3-1)

England (def. Senegal, 3-0)

Croatia (def. Japan, 1-1, 3-1 on Penalties)

Brazil (def. South Korea, 4-1)

Morocco vs. Spain

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

Spain looked great out of the gate, but only picked up a point the last two matchdays. That being said, this is still Spain and they’re still a scary side. Morocco surprisingly won Group F, helping send Belgium and Canada packing. Morocco certainly isn’t lacking quality with Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Sofaine Boufal all available. If their defense can hold up against Spain, they could be a surprise entry in the Quarterfinals.

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Portugal won Group H, and their gift for that win is fellow European side Switzerland. This isn’t a slam dunk for A Seleção, but they’re going to be favorites. The Swiss always seem to be that team that hangs around longer than they should, though it’s not like they’re bad. Breel Embolo has bagged a couple of goals while Xherdan Shaqiri continues to be a pain to everyone on the flank. It’s a guarantee that UEFA will take at least five of the spots in the quarterfinal. It’s just a matter of who.