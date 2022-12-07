The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, December 7

Hello everyone!

I’m sure you’ve all seen these Spotify Wrapped’s popping up on your timelines, feeds and what-have-you’s.

I have to admit: Mine doesn’t fully represent the music that I’ve experienced this year. Most of my top songs are hard rock songs. That’s because of my gym playlist! I almost only listen to Spotify when I’m driving or at the gym.

For those interested, here is my Spotify wrapped with a couple extra categories that I’ve added myself:

Top genres: Rock, Jazz, Soul, Indie Rock, Punk

Moods: Mellow Appreciation Laid Back, Good Vibes Positive Chill, Tender Mayhem Charming (these all sound ridiculous)

Top song: Personality Crisis by the New York Dolls (great song! but I don’t think I’ve listened to it that much)

Top artists: Grateful Dead (fair, I do most of my driving on Saturday and Sunday. And weekends are for the Dead); Also Haim, The Clash. Motley Crue (thanks gym playlist), The Ramones

I am a .... : Time Traveler (sounds lame)

And now fitzie’s wrapped!

Favourite concerts: Haim at MSG, Blondie at The Anthem, Dead & Co at Jiffy Lube Live, Elton John at Dodger Stadium

Worst concerts: Bon Iver in Providence, RI (boring); Black Keys at Jones Beach

Vinyl records bought: I’ve lost count

My coolest record finds: The Modern Lovers - original pressing! I also picked up some cool Led Zeppelin records including a Venezuelan pressing of LZ1 and a Japanese pressing of Houses of the Holy. And a red vinyl pressing of Rocket to Russia

Favourite radio station: 88.5 FM The Socal Sound - Support public radio!

Most exciting ‘new artists’: Wet Leg, Yard Act

Old & new artists I’m happy to have discovered: Dry Cleaning, Chick Corea, Tina Brooks, Japanese Breakfast, Pavement, Big Thief, Patti Smith

My all-time favourite album is: Rumours, as it has always been

My all-time music artist: Such a tough call! And I go back-and-forth ... Queen

My all-time favourite song is: Marquee Moon, by Television (previously Waterloo Sunset)

Rest in peace: Christine McVie, Meatloaf, Ronnie Spector, Pharaoh Sanders, Andy Fletcher, Taylor Hawkins and many more

Have you got a wrapped? Share here! If not, make your own!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Hold Me, by Haim

And now for your links:

