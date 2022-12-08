The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, December 8

Coming to you live from the freeway it’s your hoddler-in-chief!

Yes hello hello everyone.

Your tolerated hoddler-in-chief is hitting the road for a few days. Where am I going? Well, back to Connecticut! Exotic travels.

And I’ll be driving up there. How fun. I do love an eight-hour drive.

This week I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to embark on a road trip. Obviously, a great playlist is a good place to start. As, too, is a solid selection of podcasts to listen to.

Luckily for me, I have both.

But there’s also the challenge: Does one drive eight hours straight or take a break in the middle, risking getting caught in rush-hour traffic on the 95 freeway?

I will probably choose the latter. A man gets hungry!

What do you do to make the most of a road trip? Share your tips here!

Fitzie’s track of the day: I Love Playin’ With Fire, by The Runaways

And now for your links:

