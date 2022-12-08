Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury

This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation.

Alasdair Gold is reporting on Football.London that Davies, who was subbed off after about an hour during Wales’ heavy defeat to England in the final group stage match, suffered an oblique abdominal muscle injury that could keep him out for a month.

Gold says the injury is “painful” and has a typical recovery time of about a month, which puts his return right up against Tottenham’s first post-tournament match at Brentford on Boxing Day. Davies has yet to return to Spurs training, and along with other Tottenham players in Qatar is said to have been given a week to rest and recuperate before rejoining his teammates in London.

If Davies can’t go, and assuming that there aren’t other injuries within the squad between now and Christmas, it likely means more initial match minutes for Clement Lenglet in Spurs’ back line. But also, get your candles out and set a prayer circle for Cuti Romero between now and the World Cup final.