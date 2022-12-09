World Cup Quarterfinal Open Thread - Day One

After a couple days off, the Quarterfinals of the World Cup are upon us. One Tottenham Hotspur player will advance to the Semi-Finals no matter what happens today, and we’ll find out which one in the first match.

Croatia vs. Brazil

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

Spurs players Ivan Perisic and Richarlison go head to head in the opener. Brazil have had a strong showing thus far, especially after their dominant 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16. Croatia had to survive penalties against Japan to advance. While they haven’t lost, they’ve only won one match outright against Canada. Stopping Brazil is easier said than done as their attack is terrifying.

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

This is a tough one to call. Argentina have recovered nicely after dropping their opening match to Saudi Arabia, winning three straight. Netherlands may not be the most exciting side, but Louis van Gaal’s team have been tactically superior in nearly every match. If there’s a side that can stop Messi properly and turn a match into a slog, it’s definitely Netherlands.