Son Heung-Min is in full training, available for Brighton FA Cup on Saturday

[Extremely Professor Farnsworth voice] Good news, everyone! Now that the transfer window is over and everyone is recovering from the euphoric deadline day high (or is that just me?), we can start to turn our attention back to actual football.

And there’s good news there! According to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports, Son Heung-Min has returned to full training with Tottenham Hotspur and will be available for Spurs’ next match, this Saturday’s FA Cup match against Brighton!

Exclusive: Heung-Min Son is back in training and fully fit to be in contention for #Tottenham in the #FACup against #Brighton. Antonio Conte has no injury concerns after the winter break. Full story on the way #THFC #SSN pic.twitter.com/5jjbfFXFxD — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 1, 2022

That last line — it feels like forever ago since we first described Tottenham as a club without any injury concerns, but it is now starting to feel as though everything’s coming up Antonio Conte’s way. Spurs may just be able to put together a perfectly healthy first choice XI for maybe the first time ever (he said, without actually looking it up).

What that first choice XI will look like is anyone’s guess. Now that Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are in and Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, and Dele are out, plus the injury returns of Sonny and Cuti Romero, the team that takes the pitch on Saturday could be markedly different than the one we’ve seen up to this point... or it could be very much the same if Conte doesn’t think certain players have been back or around long enough to learn The Patterns™.

But we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. For now, let’s just celebrate the fact that our large adult Son is back, and not a moment too soon.