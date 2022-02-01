Tottenham’s squad numbers for Kulusevski and Bentancur confirmed

Ever since Tottenham Hotspur announced the signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, fans have been wondering two things: What number are they going to wear, and When can I get a Spurs kit with their names on it.

We know the answer now. The club posted on Twitter that Kulusevski will wear #21, while Bentancur will wear #30.

Kulu’s number is a bit of a surprise, as he’s been wearing #44 at Juventus and at Parma, but that number is already registered to Dane Scarlett so he needs to choose another one. The 21 shirt was most recently worn by Juan Foyth, but has been worn by Federico Fazio, Nacer Chadli, Jermain Jenas, and Niko Kranjcar.

Bentancur gets to keep his current number, which he also wore at Juventus. Interestingly, #30 has gotten more use as a goalkeeper kit than an outfielder kit, with backup keepers including Pau Lopez, Oscar Janssen, Hans Segers, and Chris Day all wearing the number over Tottenham’s history. It was last worn by Spurs luminary Gedson Fernandes.

The kits are now available for purchase on Tottenham’s online club shop.