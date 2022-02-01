DONE DEAL: Spurs Women loan Esther Morgan to Leicester City

There’s one final Tottenham Hotspur transfer move to report, as the announcement didn’t come until earlier today. Tottenham Hotspur Women announced today that they are sending 19-year old defender Esther Morgan on loan to fellow WSL side Leicester City Women.

Esther Morgan has joined fellow Barclays FA Women's Super League side Leicester City on loan for the remainder of the season.



Good luck, Esther! — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) February 1, 2022

Morgan spent some time as a youth in Tottenham’s academy, along with that of Millwall and Chelsea and returned to play for Spurs U19s before signing her first professional deal in 2021. She’s a capped Wales international and has made 12 appearances for Spurs in two seasons, mostly in the early rounds of the cups but occasionally in the league as well.

Morgan’s a young player with a high ceiling, but defense is a strength of this Spurs side and she’s not likely to get much playing time, so a loan makes a ton of sense. Leicester just knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup this past weekend in a match that wasn’t televised or streamed, though the Foxes have only six points and are second to last in the WSL table at present.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity, and I’m really excited to be here,” she told LCFC TV about her signing. “I think I need to be playing and I think this is a good place for me to be given opportunities. I’m here to fight for my place in the team and hopefully make us a stronger side.”