The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, February 10

Good morning, my dearest Cartilage Free community.

There’s no getting around it - yesterday’s match was abysmal and two hours decidedly not well spent.

I understand, you probably want to go back in time and watch something else - anything else - other than that Southampton match yesterday. Friends, I hear you, and believe me when I am chock full of anything else.

Here is what I’ve come up with:

Diana: The Musical (the movie) - The critically-skewered and short-lived Broadway musical inexplicably made its way onto the silver screen. This film, which leads the Razzies with nine nominations, takes an irreverent look into the life of Princess Diana, but with music. Said one critic: It “makes the 2019 film version of Cats look like a masterpiece.”

The critically-skewered and short-lived Broadway musical inexplicably made its way onto the silver screen. This film, which leads the Razzies with nine nominations, takes an irreverent look into the life of Princess Diana, but with music. Said one critic: It “makes the 2019 film version of Cats look like a masterpiece.” Emily in Paris (Season 1, Episodes 6-10) - Oh boy, Emily Cooper has gotten herself into trouble now. Our titular heroine finds her career in the crossroads after a snafu with a fashion designer thrusts her credibility into doubt. Can she find a way to redeem herself, and will she and hot chef Gabrielle finally tell each other how they really feel?

Oh boy, Emily Cooper has gotten herself into trouble now. Our titular heroine finds her career in the crossroads after a snafu with a fashion designer thrusts her credibility into doubt. Can she find a way to redeem herself, and will she and hot chef Gabrielle finally tell each other how they really feel? Paddington - This is actually a solid pick. Who could resist the daily antics of a talking and charming Peruvian bear making a new life for himself in London and the antics that undoubtedly follow? Don’t forget the stellar cast of Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi and - our villainess - Nicole Kidman. This is a must-watch.

This is actually a solid pick. Who could resist the daily antics of a talking and charming Peruvian bear making a new life for himself in London and the antics that undoubtedly follow? Don’t forget the stellar cast of Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi and - our villainess - Nicole Kidman. This is a must-watch. The first half of The Irishman - If long, drawn-out gangster films done for the umpteenth time by the same group of actors and director is your idea of marquee viewing, then this is the film for you. This crime epic stars Robert DeNiro as a very young Frank Sheeran ingratiating himself with the mafia and Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa. But our friends find themselves in pickle, and Sheeran only finds one way out of it.

If long, drawn-out gangster films done for the umpteenth time by the same group of actors and director is your idea of marquee viewing, then this is the film for you. This crime epic stars Robert DeNiro as a very young Frank Sheeran ingratiating himself with the mafia and Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa. But our friends find themselves in pickle, and Sheeran only finds one way out of it. The second half of The Irishman

How I Met Your Father - Reboots are all the rage these days, and this How I Met Your Mother reboot features little of the charm of the old Friends-style television comedy. Starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, this six-episode-too-long series focuses on the lives of a bunch of 20-somethings meandering about their lives and falling in love in the Tinder era.

I would probably watch Paddington.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Boss by James Brown

And now for your links:

Tottenham reportedly considering a bid to host the 2026 Super Bowl

Christian Eriksen return would be ‘a good opportunity,’ Antonio Conte says

Kurt Zouma fined and cats taken by RSPCA

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and others say US Soccer Federation ‘failed’ to protect players

Chicago Fire confirm the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri