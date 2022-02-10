Tottenham to host two NFL matches in 2022, despite shift to Germany

With the Superbowl set to play this coming Sunday, today the National Football League announced that it will continue to expand its overseas offerings. In a press release, the NFL said the league has reached an agreement to play four games in Germany beginning in the 2022-23 season and lasting until 2025 — two games in Munich and two in Frankfurt.

Now official



Munich will stage first-ever NFL regular season game in Germany. The NFL will play four games in Germany from 2022 to 2025. Two of them in Munich and two in Frankfurt.



Here´s the press release pic.twitter.com/RwwOzxseVK — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) February 9, 2022

However, the league still plans to honor its obligations and agreement with Tottenham Hotspur. Three games are scheduled to be played in London, with two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and one (naturally, a Jacksonville Jaguars “home” game) at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL has been expanding outward over the past few years as interest increases in American football overseas. The NFL’s London Games have been taking place in some form or another since 2007, and there have also been games played in Mexico. ch was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tottenham and the NFL signed a ten year agreement in 2019 that stipulated that “multiple” NFL games will be played at Spurs’ ground; to date, two games have been played each season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was purpose-built to host NFL games in addition to soccer and which includes an artificial turf for NFL hidden behind a retractable grass soccer field. The exception was the 2020-21 season — the NFL opted to cancel all international games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion to Germany is a reflection of the growing interest in American football not only in England, but throughout Europe. There have been other countries mooted for possible expansion in future years, including Cardiff, Wales and Dublin, Ireland. The German games will be held at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, and Deutsche Bank Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The matchups for the 2022 London Games have yet to be announced.