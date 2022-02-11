Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Spurs at risk of an ill-timed slide

After starting his Tottenham Hotspur tenure with nine-straight unbeaten results in the Premier League, Antonio Conte has now suffered back-to-back defeats and is facing an uphill battle over the back half of the season. The fixture list is still plentiful with postponements to make up, and the race for the top four remains as crowded as ever.

As such, Spurs really need to get back to their winning ways, but to do so requires a much better effort than they showed against Southampton on Wednesday. The midfield remains a cause for concern, and though the ideal XI has yet to take the pitch together, there is not a lot of time left to get things right.

Sunday’s visitors are a familiar face, with Tottenham already facing — and narrowly beating — Wolverhampton Wanderers twice this season. An early 1-0 win behind Dele Alli and Nuno Espirito Santo feels long ago, as does the League Cup Third Round victory. Both of those contests were at Molineux, so hopefully the home environment can yield an even stronger performance.

Tottenham Hotspur (7th, 36pts) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (8th, 34pts)

Date: Sunday, February 13

Time: 9:00 am ET, 2:00 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: Peacock Premium (USA)

Wolves sit just two points behind Tottenham in the table (through having played one more match), so this should not be taken for granted. Wolves continued to be driven through strong defensive numbers, sitting sixth in xGA, but just 18th in xG. However, they have had a couple recent outings with multiple goals, so the backline should not feel too comfortable, especially after Wednesday.

For Spurs, the problems all begin in the center of the park. Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did not impress against Saints, but until Oliver Skipp is healthy and Rodrigo Bentancur is able to start (and maybe even after that, depending on formation) both players will likely see playing time. Their limitations are clear, but this squad is going to have to figure out how to deal with pressing teams and aggressive midfields.

The hope is that players like Bentancur, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, and Dejan Kulusevski will be able to provide some ball progression to help facilitate the attack and let the other midfielders focus more on defensive positioning and ball winning. Of course, only so many of these attack-minded options can play at once, so realistically some of the burden will remain with the central players mentioned above.

Three themes