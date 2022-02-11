Tottenham to launch premium streaming service this summer

In an age of increasingly digital media services and a time when most of the big Premier League club have online streaming packages, it’s been somewhat strange that Tottenham Hotspur has not yet developed one.

Now they have. Today, Tottenham announced via their website and social media channels that they are planning on launching a new premium streaming service this coming summer with worldwide distribution, named SPURSPLAY.

The release was very light on details — as of yet there isn’t any information on exactly what sort of content will be released on SPURSPLAY. Here’s the main content from the announcement web page, which includes an email subscription field for more info:

Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce that it will be launching its first premium video streaming service this summer. SPURSPLAY will become the number one place for Club video content - fans will be able to search for what they want to watch from a wide range of live and on-demand Spurs content no matter where they are in the world.

But we can guess what kind of content there will be! A Tottenham streaming service could very well include live or on-demand streams of Tottenham’s reserve and academy team matches, including the Premier League 2, and U21/U18/U16 squads. That would be a welcome addition, a boon to fans who are interested in how youth player development is going, and a chance to see some of Tottenham’s future stars before they crack the first team.

In addition, I expect that this new service would supplement (or potentially replace?) the social videos currently made and distributed by Spurs TV. This might not only include funny interactive videos, but also potentially in-depth interviews and other pieces. I would hope Spurs Women will also be prominently featured.

I can’t imagine that there would be live first team matches, nor on-demand full match replays, considering the league-wide television licensing deals, but highlight packages might also be interesting.

A lot depends on the pricing, and we don’t know that either, but there are very interesting possibilities here in this announcement. I’m looking forward to seeing more.