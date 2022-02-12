Saturday Premier League open thread

Happy Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur fans! This is not a Tottenham match day, but there’s still plenty of football to keep you occupied until Sunday’s Wolves match. The really awesome match — Arsenal vs. Chelsea — was postponed due to Chelsea’s involvement in the Club World Cup, but there should be matches for everyone’s interest.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday Match Schedule

Manchester United vs. Southampton

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Everton vs. Leeds

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Norwich vs. Manchester City

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock