Saturday Premier League open thread

Football!

By Dustin George-Miller
Soccer - Sky Bet Championship - Leeds United v Birmingham City - Elland Road Photo by Barrington Coombs - PA Images via Getty Images

Happy Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur fans! This is not a Tottenham match day, but there’s still plenty of football to keep you occupied until Sunday’s Wolves match. The really awesome match — Arsenal vs. Chelsea — was postponed due to Chelsea’s involvement in the Club World Cup, but there should be matches for everyone’s interest.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday Match Schedule

Manchester United vs. Southampton
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: Peacock (USA)

Everton vs. Leeds
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock (USA)

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock (USA)

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock (USA)

Norwich vs. Manchester City
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock

