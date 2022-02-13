Tottenham 0-2 Wolves: Spurs drop second straight home match

Tottenham Hotspur went into today’s home match against Wolves knowing that it was a very good opportunity to halt a pretty dispiriting slide and reestablish themselves as solid contenders for top four in the Premier League. Instead, they got punched in the mouth, again. Wolves scored two first half goals, one each from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, both from poor defensive mistakes, and despite having the majority of the possession and numerous chances, Spurs couldn’t find their way onto the scoresheet. The final score was a dispiriting 2-0 home loss, and Antonio Conte has more questions than answers with his Tottenham team.

Here are my notes from this match.

Reactions