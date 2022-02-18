The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, February 18

Good morning and happy friday, hoddlers. Wishing you all a wonderful weekend.

Who knew Son Heung-min was such a talented director? Apparently the digital folks at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sonny was joined by Steven Bergwijn, Joe Rodon (he’s pretty tall) and newbie Dejan Kulusevski to promote the club’s upcoming preseason trip to South Korea. You can check it out here here here. In lieu of the video embed, please accept this picture of a smiling Sonny (and if you look closely, a smiling Harry Winks).

A smiling Sonny pic.twitter.com/apqcOWpWkR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 16, 2022

It’s no secret that Sonny’s got an eye for Hollywood. Heck, he’s buddy-buddy with The Spiderman now. So it was only a matter of time before we saw our No. 7 take a turn behind the camera to turn his cinematic dreams into a reality.

Our player-turned-Hollywood heartthrob has his actors take turns speaking snippets of Korean. And oh boy, it quickly falls off the rails when poor Kulusevski tries to say (in Korean) “What do you want to see us do in Korea?” We’re only thirteen seconds in and Bergwijn is already turning away cracking up, while our Welsh wonder is doing his utmost not to break character (hey Lorne Michaels, have we got a new cast member for you). Rodon nails its in the first take.

Bergwijn is given some easier things to say (like “Hello”), and seems to be tickled by the entire project.

After playing some very cool South Korean games (and a lesson from Sonny) our Spurs trio make their digital-screen debuts stringing together sentence after sentence in front of what appears to be a green screen.

They took their stage directions well. Surely it is the result of Sonny’s directorial prowess.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Sheena is a Punk Rocker by The Ramones

And now for your links:

