Tottenham Have a Midfield Problem

Tottenham Hotspur have been incredibly difficult to watch over the last few weeks. The losses against Chelsea have really seemed to have a negative effect on the overall confidence of the squad - barring perhaps Harry Kane who is still putting in some good performances.

Those good individual performances are spread very thin across the squad however, as we saw against Southampton and Wolves. In both games we saw Tottenham players revert back to Spursy performances; an overall fear of the opponent. We saw this against Southampton as the Saints pressed us high, but really it was the game against Wolves in which it was all too apparent that poor individual performances combined with a system that does not work are both costing Spurs points in the league.

Conte has instructed Spurs to set up as a midfield two that becomes a midfield three, with one of Son or Lucas slotting in alongside the midfield duo when the opposition has prolonged possession.

In the video below I explore why this system is faulty, and why it might be producing even more individual mistakes than what Spurs fans are used to (which says a lot.)