Saturday football open thread

Good morning, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur play at Manchester City today at 12:30 p.m. ET but there are plenty of matches before that. This is your open thread for them. The one potentially of most interest to fans is Arsenal vs. Brentford — is there a chance that Christian Eriksen could make his return to football and the Premier League today? We’ll find out.
Saturday Football Schedule
West Ham vs. Newcastle
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: not televised (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: Peacock (USA)
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Arsenal vs. Brentford
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Aston Villa vs. Watford
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Southampton vs. Everton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Liverpool vs. Norwich
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Brighton vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
