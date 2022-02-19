Saturday football open thread

Good morning, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur play at Manchester City today at 12:30 p.m. ET but there are plenty of matches before that. This is your open thread for them. The one potentially of most interest to fans is Arsenal vs. Brentford — is there a chance that Christian Eriksen could make his return to football and the Premier League today? We’ll find out.

Saturday Football Schedule

West Ham vs. Newcastle

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs. Brentford

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Watford

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Southampton vs. Everton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Norwich

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Burnley

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock