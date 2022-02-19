Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham: late Kane header sends Spurs to double over defending champs

WHAT A MATCH! Tottenham Hotspur rode a three match losing streak into an away match against Manchester City, the presumptive Premier League winners and a team that hadn’t lost a match since October. What we got was an instant classic, a 3-2 last-gasp win for Tottenham thanks to an injury time headed goal from Harry Kane, his second of the game.

It was an incredible football match! Dejan Kulusevski scored his first club goal for Spurs, assisted by Son Heung-Min, in the fourth minute on a well-worked team goal, only for Ilkay Gundogan to level the score late in the first half. Spurs went ahead midway through the second half through Kane, again assisted by Son, but City leveled through Riyad Mahrez on a controversial handball by Cuti Romero in the box that was called by VAR. Kane clinched the game with a headed effort in the fifth minute of extra time, sending the away fans (and every other Spurs fan watching) into raptures.

There’s no way I’m going to remember to talk about everything that happened in this match, but for what it’s worth here are my notes.

Reactions