Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Well! After a dismal and disheartening week in Tottenham Hotspur fandom, there’s nothing quite like snapping a three-game losing streak with a dramatic 3-2 win over the presumptive (and defending) Premier League champions. What an incredibly fun match! Spurs have had City’s number over the past few years, no matter the talent difference between the two clubs, and it’s been super fun. This was a match that Spurs fans will remember for a long, long time — an instant classic, great for the neutrals, even better for all the rest of us!

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

