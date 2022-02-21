Spurs Women rack up nominations for February Manager, Player, and Goal of the Month

February was a good month for Tottenham Hotspur Women. Although they opened February with a 3-0 League Cup semifinal loss to Manchester City, they rebounded well in the WSL, racking up comprehensive wins against Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Birmingham City Women.

That’s enough to get Spurs nominations for three WSL monthly awards. Spurs wingback Ashleigh Neville was nominated for WSL Player of the Month, one of six nominees. She is competing with Leicester City’s Ashleigh Plumptre and Jemma Purfield, Aston Villa striker Alisha Lehmann, Chelsea duo Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger. This is the second monthly award nomination for a Spurs player, after Jessica Naz received a nomination in December.

Neville had a fatastic month, with two goals and an assist in the matches against Birmingham and Brighton. One of those two goals — her strike against Brighton — was a banger, good enough to also earn her a nomination for Goal of the Month. Her teammate Kyah Simon also had a nomination for her deft flick into the net during the same match.

The two league wins were enough to push Spurs back into third place in the WSL behind title-contenders Arsenal and Chelsea — Tottenham are one of the surprise teams in the league this season and while there’s a long way to go they’ve already proven that they are a threat to finish in the final Champions League qualification slot by season’s end. The two league wins was enough for Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner to receive another Manager of the Month nomination, along with Chelsea manager (and Spurs fan!) Emma Hayes and Leicester’s Lydia Bedford.

All of the WSL monthly awards are partially decided by fan voting, and you can vote for your favorite Spurs nominee by clicking the links in the tweets.