The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, February 23

Good morning, team. Big game today! Burnley-Tottenham with three points and a climb up the table at stake. Let’s do it to it!

We need to talk about everyone’s new favourite player: Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham’s recent signing showed us what he has to offer when given more than a handful of minutes of playing time during that incredible 3-2 win at Man City over the weekend.

So let’s talk more about Deki (that’s how it’s spelled).

What makes him tick? Let’s find out with these Dejan Kulusevski fun facts.

Fun fact: Our Swedish international was born to North Macedonian parents, and even played for the North Macedonian U-16 team before getting called up to the Swedish national team in 2019.

Fun fact: Deki appears to be a basketball fan, judging from his Instagram (a lot of these fun facts are from Instagram). He shown himself off in no fewer than four jerseys: A Dame Lillard Blazers kit, Lonzo Ball #2 with the Lakers, a Lamelo Ball with the Hornets, and a LeBron James #23 Lakers jersey. Unanswered questions remain on which team he actually supports (and why not the NBA’s best and brightest, Phoenix Suns?) and why he doesn’t own a Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls jersey. Do keep your eagle eyes open for latest developments.

Fun fact: His girlfriend is a footballer as well. Eldina Ahmić plays for Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

Fun fact: Our Swedish wonder has not one, but two tiny dogs. They’re both Pomeranians. The older canine’s identity remains a mystery, but the newest little one is Gigi. Say hello to Gigi.

Fun fact: He likes to attack (on the pitch). According to this Athletic profile, Kulusevski likes attacking with the football to the point where “defenders have to know who they are dealing with”. Well, those City defenders sure had to know on Saturday.

So there you go. Five Dejan Kulusevski fun facts to get your day started before today’s game at Turf Moor. Will our new favourite player make an appearance? Stay tuned to find out, and stay tuned for more player fun facts.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dancing Queen, by Abba

