Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

A couple of months ago, Tottenham Hotspur were set to play Burnley at Turf Moor. Mother Nature decided otherwise and the match ended up being snowed out. Coming off the heels of a massive three points at the Etihad Stadium, Spurs are riding a major high and want to continue that. Burnley are firmly in the relegation zone and need to get every point they can, so expect to see a Sean Dyche masterclass in parking the crap out of the bus today to try and scrape a point.

Antonio Conte confirmed that Oliver Skipp still isn’t available as Spurs are being cautious with the young midfielder, though the arrival of Rodrigo Bentancur has helped immensely and is making that blow a bit easier to handle. This is a match that Spurs should dominate in possession and will need to unlock the defense early. Getting three points in matches like this are an absolute must in the race for Champions League football, so lets do just that.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour before kick-off.

How to Watch

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Time: 7:30 PM (UK), 2:30 PM EST (US)

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!