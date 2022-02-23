Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: *fart noise*

Well, we’ve seen this before. Four days after an incredible away win over Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur went to 19th placed Burnley in the middle of a rainstorm and laid an egg at Turf Moor. Ben Mee scored a header on a set piece late in the second half, and Burnley eked out a 1-0 win over Spurs at Turf Moor. Harry Kane thundered a ball off the crossbar and Steven Bergwijn had another effort saved, but it wasn’t enough.

The result is not only embarrassing — this was Burnley’s second win in a row but only their third all season — but hugely damaging to Tottenham’s chances of finishing top four. The weather and the wet field conditions did Spurs no favor, but let’s not beat around the bush — they played poorly against a team that they really should’ve beaten.

Here are some of my match notes (the ones that aren’t furiously scribbled out or filled with copious profanities).

Reactions