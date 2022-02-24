The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, February 24

Good morning, hoddlers.

Antonio Conte put on one fiery performance during his press conference yesterday after Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Burnley. Naturally, the Italian’s comments has led fans and pundits to question his future at Spurs.

While his post-game presser won’t inspire confidence, it’s hardly the first to draw loads of attention. So let’s take a look at some other wacky sport press conferences to take our minds off of it.

Mike Gundy: “I’m a man! I’m 40”

This one actually has sincere intentions. Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy gives members of the press a proper walloping over an article about one of his quarterbacks. The late OK State head coach launched into a rambling three-minute tirade, delivering one of the all-time great lines.

Allen Iverson: “Practice”

This legendary rant will be celebrating its 20-year anniversary in July. Allen Iverson, then the franchise player for the Philadelphia Sixers of the NBA, was furious over questions of his commitment to the team after the Sixers were bounced from the playoffs:

“I mean listen, we talkin’ ’bout practice. Not a game, not a game, not a game. I mean how silly is that?”

The backstory to this legendary rant is well worth the read, and I won’t bore you with the details. But there is a lot that could be learned after 20 years.

Mauricio Pochettino: The cow and train analogy

Pochettino certainly had his awkward moments with the press. Take this one, for example, when the bedeviling Argentine delivered an analogy for the ages ahead of Spurs’ Champions League game against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

#thfc Poch has just had his Cantona 'Seagulls' moment! "[Experience] is like a cow who sees a train every day for ten years crossing in front [of her], and if you ask the cow when the train is coming she's not going to answer." — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 17, 2018

Pochettino’s press conferences were can’t-miss events during the 2018-19 season. Rumours swirled about his future, and every comment or no-comment sparked arguments about when he would leave the club (because who could turn down Manchester United?). Tottenham at the time had also just lost to Watford and Liverpool, so the mood wasn’t particularly great around the club.

A certain blog even wrote about that particular moment. The conclusion seemed to be that experience means nothing if the players wouldn’t learn from it. Little did Spurs know at the time that they would reach the Champions League final just a few months later.

And for all the talk about Pochettino walking away from the club, he never did (but why bring that up again?).

Sports pressers are funny things. People get emotional. It all makes for great theatre.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Tighten Up, by Archie Bell & The Drells

