UEFA moves Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris

After Russia began a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine yesterday, the worlds of geopolitics and sports have begun to overlap to a startling and distressing degree. In response to the invasion, UEFA is one of numerous sports leagues and organizations that has begun to take punitive measures towards Russian sporting interests. This morning, in a move widely expected, football’s European governing body formally removed Russia as host of the 2022 Champions League final and moved the match to Paris, at the Stade de France.

The match was originally set to be hosted at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, the home stadium of Zenit, on Saturday, May 28. However, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering a full scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine to the condemnation of much of the rest of the world, UEFA decided to move the Champions League final out of Russia entirely.

There is precedent to moving a Champions League final — just look at last season. The 2021 final between Chelsea and Manchester City was set to be played at Attaturk Stadium in Turkey, but due to an outbreak of COVID-19 was moved to Porto’s home stadium, Estádio do Dragão, in Portugal. UEFA would have plenty of location options should they decide that a punitive move is necessary. It was noted that UEFA may opt not to make a decision until closer to the actual date of the final, and of course pending the outcome of actual events.

Two Russian teams — Spartak Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg — are still competing in UEFA competitions, with both currently alive in the Europa League.

