Leeds vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Surely it can’t happen AGAIN?

It’s been some week, hasn’t it? Spurs started off the week on a massive high by knocking off Manchester City in a 3-2 thriller, and opening up the league title race for Liverpool. They then followed those heroics up by laying a steaming pile at Turf Moor, losing 1-0 to Burnley in horrible weather and prompting Antonio Conte to, and this is putting it mildly, lose his cool to reporters.

Had Spurs managed to get a result at Burnley midweek, I think may Spurs fans would be a little more sanguine about heading to Elland Road tomorrow morning for their next match against Leeds United. Leeds are on a terrible run of form — similar to Spurs, actually — taking one point from their last five matches and getting outscored 17-5 along the way. This is a team Tottenham Hotspur should beat. It sure doesn’t feel that way.

Leeds (15th, 23pts) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (8th, 39pts)

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 am ET, 12:30 pm UK

Location: Elland Road, Leeds, England

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com (USA)

There’s good news and bad news from Antonio Conte’s press conference. The good news is that he’s feeling better now after Wednesday’s loss at Burnley and has given his assurances that he’s not in danger of rage-quitting the club. So that’s good!

The bad news is that Rodrigo Bentancur might miss as long as three weeks after injuring his ankle on the slick turf at Turf Moor, while Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga continue to miss time. That means, likely, a midfield of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks against a Marcelo Bielsa side that likes to press. Hold on to your butts.

Leeds have an injury crisis of their own, and will be without Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips for this match. They will also be without defenders Liam Cooper and Leo Fuhr Hjelde.

Three themes