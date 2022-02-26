Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur need points if they’re going to climb back into European contention, and facing a team with a -27 goal differential should be the cure for what ails them. However, this is Spurs we’re talking about, and if you haven’t figured out that this team is impossible to predict by now? Well, I don’t know what to tell you.

Antonio Conte took the loss to Burnley hard but backtracked on his doom and gloom a bit, stating there’s just more work than he expected with this squad. Unfortunately, if he’s going to get all three points today, he’ll do it without Rodrigo Bentancur, who is out for three weeks after picking up an injury against Burnley. Leeds sit in 15th, just three points out of the relegation zone but who knows what that even means anymore. Let’s cheer them on and hope for some stress-free football.

Lineups

Marcelo makes two changes today, as Robin Koch and Diego Llorente return to the #LUFC side pic.twitter.com/MiRKKlPMqH — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 26, 2022

How to Watch

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Elland Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 AM EST

TV: BT Sport (UK), USA Network (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!