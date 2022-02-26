Leeds United 0 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur: Clinical performance bags all three points

Three goals in the first half followed by a strong second half performance saw Tottenham Hotspur pick up all three points at Elland Road by the final score of 4-0.

With Spurs reeling from a 1-0 loss at a waterlogged Turf Moor, getting off the slide was crucial in their quest for Champions League football. Leeds United were on their worst run of the season and that formula proved to be perfect for the north London side.

Match Timeline

3’ - First chance of the match goes to Leeds on a free kick. A headed attempt goes just wide of the net after a pretty good whip in.

5’ - Couple of chances for Spurs as Kane can’t get on the end of a cross. This is followed up by Sonny taking a crack from distance, which is easily saved.

10’ - GOAL TOTTENHAM! (Doherty) - Beautiful play as Winks frees up Sessegnon on the left flank, who gets past his man and plays a perfect pass to Doherty and slams it top shelf. 1-0!

15’ - GOAL TOTTENHAM! (Kulusevski) - This is all Deki! He beats two men with a 1-2 pass and uses Sonny as a decoy before powering his way into the penalty area and blasting a shot into the net. 2-0!

17’ - Leeds come right back after the goal and Koch gets a shot in the penalty area. Hugo was beaten but the shot goes off the post.

23’ - Leeds aren’t backing down, but their problem is giving away the ball and too many fouls. They give away another one as Spurs are breaking their midfield with good passes.

28’ - GOAL TOTTENHAM! (Kane) - My word what a finish! Hojbjerg recycles a ball over the top that ends up being perfect to a streaking Kane. He plays a perfect one-timed shot past the defender and keeper as Spurs are flying. 3-0!

38’ - Leeds pushes hard on attack and get a couple of cracks, including a shout for hand ball but VAR waves it off in the end. Hugo ends up on the deck for a bit, but he’s okay and back up.

44’ - Another chance for Leeds as a cross into the box finds Ayling, who is all alone and tries to head it in. He gets it all wrong and puts it out for a goal kick.

HALF TIME: Spurs enjoy a 3-0 lead over Leeds United.

Second Half

46’ - Leeds make a double substitution for the second half. Spurs stand pat with their lineup.

48’ - Sessegnon goes into the book for foul accumulation.

53’ - Klich picks up a yellow card for Leeds for a cynical challenge on Hojbjerg.

54’ - And now Dallas gets a booking for Leeds. Three cards in six minutes as things get chippy.

54’ - Make that four cards. Junior Firpo picks up a card for booting the ball away after a dumb foul. Leeds are frustrated and it feels like there could be a sending off at this point.

56’ - Sonny turns on the afterburners and leaves most everyone in his wake, but he can’t get enough power on his shot and it’s easily saved.

61’ - Spurs close to getting their fourth as Kane slices open the Leeds defense to find Doherty. His shot is saved and the follow up by Hojbjerg is deflected.

63’ - Antonio Conte picks up a yellow card for screaming at Craig Pawson after a foul he thought should have been a booking.

67’ - Great rip by Kulusevski as he tries to go near post from 18 yards out, but he’s denied by the keeper.

76’ - Almost absolute disaster for Spurs that turns into a fantastic defensive recovery. Hugo comes way out to clear a ball and completely misplays it. Dallas gathers it and instead of taking a long shot, dribbles into the penalty area as Sess doubles back. Dallas eventually takes a shot but Davies gets in the way for a block.

77’ - Frustration fouls continue for Leeds as Moreno goes into the book. Spurs want a red card but Pawson decides yellow is fine.

78’ - Substitutions for Spurs as Sessegnon makes way for Emerson while Bergwijn checks in for Kulusevski.

82’ - Another missed chance for Leeds as James tries to go for placement from 15 yards out and pulls it well wide of the net.

84’ - Spurs with a great chance as Kane feeds Royal into the penalty area but the point-blank shot is saved.

85’ - GOAL TOTTENHAM! (Son) - You will not see a better over the top pass than that. Kane looks up and places a perfect pass at Son’s feet. Two touches and one shot later, Son bags a goal and it’s all over. 4-0!

87’ - And with that, Sonny’s day is done as Dane Scarlett checks in for Spurs.

89’ - A dumb foul by Davies earns him a booking.

90’ - Another piece of woodwork for Leeds as Raphina hits the post on the free kick.

FULL TIME! Spurs take all three points as they might be the final dagger in Bielsa’s time at Leeds, 4-0.

Thoughts on the Match