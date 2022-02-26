Leeds 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

A great match and a clean sheet! Tottenham Hotspur put four goals past Leeds United today at Elland Road and rolled to a 4-0 away victory today. Matt Doherty opened the scoring in the first five minutes of the match, and Spurs got goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min against a Leeds team that played a lot better than the scoreline indicates. In the process, Son and Kane broke the record for most goal combinations in Premier League history, jumping ahead of the Chelsea partnership of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

That was a match to make Antonio Conte fall in love with his job again. Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.