Times: Tottenham offer Ryan Sessegnon new contract

Ryan Sessegnon is finally getting his chance to shine at Tottenham Hotspur, and has by and large performed quite well. Now, it seems the club is rewarding him for their — and his — patience. According to Gary Jacob writing for the Times of London, Tottenham has offered Sessegnon a new and improved contract in recognition of his recent play.

Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty vs Leeds



Key passes, shots and final third progressive carries pic.twitter.com/OuxU2LNNck — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) February 27, 2022

The Times states that Sessegnon is still on his initial contract that he signed when Spurs purchased him from Fulham back in 2019, one which runs through 2024 and has him earning £55k/wk in wages. This new contract deal is said to be “improved.”

Sessegnon has started as a left wingback each of the last five Premier League matches, initially replacing Sergio Reguilon when the Spaniard reported a a positive COVID-19 test. However, the past three matches, Sess has been the preferred option on the left side with Reguilon on the bench.

Sessegnon’s game hasn’t always been especially great. His performances have more or less mirrored Tottenham’s overall play, with him looking good when Spurs overall have looked good and vice versa. He was notably subbed off after 27’ in Spurs’ 2-0 home loss to Wolves on February 13, and has put in a couple of absolute stinkers. That said, he was quite solid in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Leeds, providing an assist to his right-sided wingback partner Matt Doherty for Spurs’ opening goal in the fourth minute and looking capable on both sides of the ball against an admittedly poor and struggling Leeds side that fired its manager just afterwards.

Ryan has been a player that has always required patience, something in short supply these days from large segments of Tottenham fans. He’s had rotten luck with injuries and the expectations laid upon him have been probably overly high, especially after his impressive teenage performances for Fulham in the Premier League a few years ago. However, he’s still only 21 and is nowhere near the ceiling of his potential; under Conte he’s finally starting to come out of his shell. Even if he’s only Premier League depth at this point, he’s a viable option at left wing back, and if he continues to work hard and improve, he could develop into something special. A new contract and continued opportunities to play is the best way for the club to let Sessegnon know that the club still wants him around.