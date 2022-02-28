TEAM NEWS: Spurs injury status unchanged with four out for FA Cup match vs. Boro

Tottenham Hotspur’s match schedule has been a touch relentless lately, with a bunch of midweek matches in addition to weekend Premier League fixtures. That doesn’t change this week with the team traveling to Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon.

Tottenham have halted their recent slide after a solid 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday and hope to keep that momentum going in yet another away match. Speaking to the press in a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte said he will again be without the four first team players that missed out on Saturday’s trip to Leeds — Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Lucas Moura remain injured and will not feature.

#THFC team news: Same as Saturday. Tanganga, Skipp, Moura and Bentancur all still out. — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) February 28, 2022

Skipp and Tanganga both have undisclosed muscular injuries that have kept them out of the side for a few weeks. Bentancur has what was described as an ankle injury, likely sustained when he slipped on the wet pitch at Wolves. Lucas missed the Leeds match with a knock.

It’s unclear what this will mean for Tottenham’s starting XI. With Spurs playing a lot of matches in a short period of time and also shorthanded due to injury, it makes sense that we could see some rotation. Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon could rotate in at the wingback positions, and there’s a chance we could see someone like Steven Bergwijn start ahead of Dejan Kulusevski or Son Heung-Min.

Or perhaps Harvey White starts in midfield? Conte was asked about playing youngsters after Dane Scarlett came on late during the win at Leeds, but Conte said he played Dane because he deserved it, not because he was giving out any sort of special favor.

“I don’t give gifts to my players. If you are a player and you are only 17-years-old, Dane’s working really hard and he is a really good prospect from the academy. He is for sure at this moment the best prospect from the academy. There are a couple of others who are improving. Dane has to continue to work very hard, we are trying to find the best solution in the training because he has a long history with injuries, he has great potential, he is only 17. I don’t give gifts to anybody, they have to deserve this opportunity.”

The match kicks off at 2:55 p.m. ET (7:55 p.m. UK) tomorrow.