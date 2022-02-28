Former Tottenham academy grad Kazaiah Sterling signs with USL 1 side Tormenta FC

A Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate and former player is heading to the United States. Former striker Kazaiah Sterling has signed with USL League 1 side Tormenta FC in south Georgia on a permanent deal.

Sterling, a local Enfield lad who played for both Leyton Orient and Spurs as a schoolboy, was released from Tottenham this past summer after a string of loans starting in 2019. He most recently was playing football with Potters Bar Town FC in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the seventh tier on the English pyramid. Sterling had no senior Premier League caps while at Tottenham but did come in as a late substitute during a Champions League win over APOEL Nicosia at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

Tormenta FC plays in Statesboro, Georgia and is a member of USL League 1, the third level of the United States soccer pyramid. I don’t really follow USL soccer so I honestly couldn’t tell you a single thing about them except they have a really cool pelican [Editor’s note: it has come to my attention courtesy of Tormenta FC fans that the bird is in fact an ibis, I sincerely apologize for my ornithological ignorance] on their team crest and now employ Kazaiah Sterling. There seems to be a fair amount of excitement over his signing from USL watchers; the USL season is set to kick off in early April.

