Manchester City 3-0 Spurs Women: Spurs fall in Conti Cup semifinals

Tottenham Hotspur Women were trying to make history today with a chance at making a first domestic cup final in the club’s history. All they had to do is beat Manchester City — again. Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well as it did the last time they played at the City Academy Stadium in September.

City scored two goals in the first half, one from Jess Park and one from Bunny Shaw, and added an insurance goal in the second half from Lauren Hemp, and Spurs never really got going at any point in this match. It ended a pretty comprehensive 3-0 win for City, who progress to the final where they will play Chelsea.

Tottenham put out about as strong a starting lineup as they could, with Australian international Kyah Simon returning to the lineup after returning from the Asia Cup. Becky Spencer was also named in goal with Tinja-Riikka Korpela on the bench. Spurs named a short bench with only four outfield players with Cho So-Hyun and Tang Jiali still with their international team. Chioma Ubogagu and Josie Green also missed out, both possibly injured. New signing Eveliina Summanen was on the bench, but loanee Viktoria Schnaderbeck is cup-tied and was not named to the squad.

First Half

7’ — City came out heavily pressing Spurs up high, which gave Tottenham a little trouble but they were able to break the press and push forward with pace a couple of times early. Kerys Harrop put a nice cross into the box for Ria Percival, who crashed the near post, but she couldn’t quite get there in time.

11’ — Close from Naz! She picked Kiera Walsh’s pocket by the center circle and was one on one with the keeper, but got her timing wrong and put her shot wide. Golden opportunity.

21’ — Goal to City, Jess Park with a good one. Slalomed through Tottenham’s back line and fired a low effort past the fingertips of Becky Spencer into the bottom corner. 1-0 City.

Driving run and a smart finish ⚡️@jesspark21300 gives City the lead in the semi-final! #ContiCup @ManCityWomen pic.twitter.com/OK08GttwFV — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 3, 2022

27’ — Goal to City. That was a bit of a cluster. Jessica Naz and Neville got dusted by Caroline Wier, whose shot takes a deflection, Jess Park tees up Bunny Shaw who taps in from point blank range.

It's a goal and an assist for @jesspark21300!



The winger tees up Bunny Shaw to tap home #ContiCup @ManCityWomen pic.twitter.com/M75eIqHuEM — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 3, 2022

36’ — Jessica Naz is FAST. Dribbled through City’s midfield and was off to the races down the left. Lucy Bronze got a hold of her shirt and pulled her down, but no call given.

HALFTIME — It’s all City in the first 45. No shots on target for Spurs, could barely get out of their own half. Naz is probably ruing that early chance, might have been a difference maker.

Second Half

Spurs made a halftime sub with Ashleigh Neville coming off for Asmita Ale.

50’ — It’s more of the same early in the second half. City really taking their time, turning the screws, trying to pass their way through Spurs’ back line.

57’ — City nearly go 3-0 up. Corner from Georgia Stanway finds Lucy Bronze, who heads off the post. Stanway puts the followup cross into the box, but Lauren Hemp punches it over the bar.

60’ — Sub for Spurs. Angela Addison is on for Rosella Ayane.

65’ — Another sub for Spurs. Rachel Williams comes off, and Evaliina Summanen is on.

70’ — Goal to City. 3-0. Jess Park with a great cross to the back post. Lauren Hemp crashed the post, got a head to it, and puts this match beyond all doubt.

87’ — Big moment for teenage midfielder Isabella Lane, who becomes Spurs’ fourth sub, replacing Ria Percival.

91’ — Chance for Spurs — Naz squares a ball into the box for Kyah Simon, but her touch is heavy and it falls into the City keeper’s gloves. Pretty much sums up Spurs’ night.

FULL TIME — After 3 minutes of extra time, the whistle blows and Spurs’ Conti Cup run comes to an end. Final score 3-0 to City.

Reactions