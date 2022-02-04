Tottenham registers squad for Premier League second half

The January transfer window is over, and clubs have now registered their squads with the Premier League for the second half of the season.

Here’s the list of registered overage players for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham’s 25 first team squad players (* = homegrown)

Austin, Brandon Anthony*

Bentancur, Rodrigo

Bergwijn, Steven Charles

Davies, Benjamin Thomas*

Dier, Eric Jeremy Edgar

Doherty, Matthew James*

Gollini, Pierluigi

Højbjerg, Pierre Emile Kordt

Son, Heung-min

Kane, Harry*

Leite De Souza Junior, Emerson Aparecido

Lloris, Hugo

Omole, Adeleke Oluwatobiloba Adeyinka (Tobi)*

Reguilon Rodriguez, Sergio

Rodon, Joseph Peter*

Rodrigues Moura Da Silva, Lucas

Romero, Cristian Gabriel

Sanchez Mina, Davinson

Tanganga, Japhet Manzambi*

Winks, Harry*

Wait, I hear you say, that’s only 20 names. And where’s Dejan Kulusevski? Well, Kulusevski is only 21, which means he doesn’t have to be named to the Premier League’s list of 25 overage players. Same with Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp. Spurs no longer need to name Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, or Dele (sob).

This also means that Spurs are in no danger with regards to homegrown players, even with the departure of Dele (sob) — with the addition of Tobi Omole they already have eight homegrown players in their roster, not including Sessegnon and Skipp. And since they have 20 names on the list, they will also have room to add players this summer without (necessarily) needing to sell anyone. Kulusevski, Skipp, and Sessegnon all turn 22 next year.

The other interesting thing here is that homegrown keeper Alfie Whiteman was not registered for the Premier League. That’s perhaps a little surprising considering Spurs definitely have room in the squad for overage players, but perhaps they feel as though they don’t need a fourth choice keeper. It could also potentially indicate that the club intends to sell Whiteman this summer.