Injury update: Son and Romero back for Spurs, but Tanganga and Skipp injured

Antonio Conte didn’t mention this in his press conference this morning, but the dream of a fully healthy Tottenham Hotspur squad remains a dream this morning. Cuti Romero and Son Heung-Min are fully healthy and are expected to be a part of Tottenham’s matchday squad against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup tomorrow, but two more players — Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga — are now injured and will miss the match.

Some injury news. Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are ruled out against Brighton. Sonny and Romero are now fully fit #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) February 4, 2022

If we’re honest, the only injury here that is of any immediate consequence is Skippy. Tanganga would almost certainly be on the bench anyway with the return of Eric Dier and Romero to full fitness. But with Skippy, that pretty much cements the midfield we should expect to see in tomorrow’s match. Assuming Conte rolls with the 3-4-3 formation, Skipp’s injury combined with Rodrigo Bentancur starting on the bench pretty much ensures we’ll see a midfield tandem of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks against the Fighting Potters.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, to be clear, and it likely means that Bentancur will be one of Conte’s three second half subs. It does, however, put a pretty fine point on how thin Spurs still are in those positions after the departures of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, and Dele. It also reinforces why Conte wanted to keep Harvey White at the club as a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option instead of sending him out on loan.