FA Cup Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton: Match Thread, Live Blog and How to Watch

The international break is over and that means that Tottenham Hotspur are back in action, this time in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Making the trip to north London are Brighton and Hove Albion, with the winner earning a place in the Round of 16.

Antonio Conte has confirmed that newcomers Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will be available for selection, but will not start as they’ve only had a couple of days to train with their new club. We’re not expecting too many surprises, other than who will fill out the bench now that players such as Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli have been loaned out or moved on. We’ll see what the Italian boss comes up with as Spurs look to move on in the oldest competition in football.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: ITV4 (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA), SportsNet Now (CAN)

Live Blog

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!