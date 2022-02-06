Tottenham drawn at Middlesbrough in FA Cup Fifth Round

Yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur punched their ticket to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Today, they found out their next cup opponent, and it’s a team that’s already knocked off one memorable opponent already.

Tottenham were drawn away at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round, a match that will take place at Riverside Stadium in early March.

We've been drawn against @Boro in the fifth round of the @EmiratesFACup! pic.twitter.com/TpXilDeHaa — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 6, 2022

It’s a good draw, though not the best one they could’ve managed. There were plenty of lower-league teams they could’ve drawn (and didn’t) and also a bunch of quality Premier League clubs that Spurs also could’ve drawn (and also didn’t). So a Championship club is good, but remember that this is a Middlesbrough team that is 7th in the table and just knocked off Manchester United at Old Trafford on penalty kicks yesterday.

The rest of the draw is somewhat underwhelming, unfortunately. All of the lower league teams left in the competition drew Premier League teams, meaning that the odds are much lower that we’ll see a real minnow in the Round of 16 and maximizing the chances that Spurs could draw a really good club in the next round, assuming they advance. The full draw is below.