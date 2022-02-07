The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, February 7

Greetings, Commentariat! Your header photo is Kyah Simon, who scored a brace for Spurs Women in their 4-0 win over Brighton on Sunday.

We are in a brave, post-Pardeep world starting today. It feels strange. I miss her already. Rest assured that while you have me as an interim Hoddler for the time being, I am in final negotiations for a permanent replacement. And if everything works out the way I hope, you’re going to LOVE the person who will be soon writing this column.

But that’s for later. For today, we’re going back to the Song of the Day.

One of the things I like about algorithm-based services like Pandora or Spotify’s “Enhance” playlist features is that it can take stuff that I already like and introduce me to “similar” artists that I’d NEVER have found otherwise. The Weather Station is one of those artists. I’m not sure I’d ever have found my way to listening to Tamara Lindeman if not for a computer telling me that hey, if you like this song you might like THIS one too.

The Weather Station has a number of good songs, but “Thirty” is one that has hit me recently. I’m well past my thirties now, but something about those lyrics evokes a nostalgia in me. That was the year I was thirty / That was the year you were thirty-one / That was the year that we lost, or we won.

If you’re not familiar with my musical tastes, it’s eclectic, but tends to skew towards the singer-songwriter and acoustic folk genres. This fits in nicely with that one. Not everyone’s cup of tea, obviously, but it’s very much mine. Hope you enjoy it.

Content warning: there’s one pretty obvious F-word about halfway through, if work frowns on that sort of thing.

Daily Links

Senegal won the African Cup of Nations for the first time ever, with Sadio Mane scoring the winning penalty kick over his teammate Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

Dusan Vlahovic scored on his Juventus debut.

Ajax Director of Football Marc Overmars has resigned after admitting to “inappropriate” messages to female co-workers.

Wayne Rooney has admitted to binge-drinking to cope with the pressures of being a professional footballer.