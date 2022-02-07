Lloris, Skipp, Naz, Morgan nominated for 2022 London Football Awards

It’s award season, and Tottenham Hotspur are once again well-represented in this year’s 2022 London Football Awards! Four Spurs players — two from the men’s side, two from Spurs Women — have picked up nominations this year.

Hugo Lloris was nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year, and Oliver Skipp picked up a nomination for Young Footballer of the Year. In addition, two Tottenham Hotspur Women players received nominations for Women’s Young Player of the Year: Jessica Naz, and Esther Morgan.

Tottenham have some history in these awards; Harry Kane won Player of the Year last season, while Erik Lamela (presciently) won Goal of the Season in 2021’s awards. Son Heung-Min took home the Goal of the Season award in 2020 for his Puskas-winning goal against Burnley. Spurs also had a strong showing in 2018-19, with Sonny winning Premier League Player of the Year, and Mauricio Pochettino winning Manager of the Year.

The awards, which are granted to footballers who ply their trade within England’s capital, are selected by a panel of current and former players as well as football journalists. The awards are in part a fundraiser benefiting the Willow Foundation, a UK charity that benefits “psychological and emotional support for seriously ill 16- to 40-year-olds through the provision of special day experiences.”

The awards will be granted via a ceremony on March 3.