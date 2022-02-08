Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton Preview: The squad is set and the mission is clear

Despite the loss to Chelsea a couple weeks ago, both the performance and the results have been much improved ever since Antonio Conte took over. The new manager is still settling into his preferred formation and preferred players, but with the activity at the end of the transfer window, he should now be able to fully utilize his desired plan.

The squad does have a few injuries, but Heung-Min Son and Cristian Romero took the pitch in Saturday’s FA Cup win, as did new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. All four of these players are likely to feature in the majority of the remaining league matches, even if the incoming transfers need a couple substitute cameos first.

Tottenham Hotspur’s quest for the top four resumes on Wednesday with a visit from Southampton. The sides split the points at St. Mary’s just over a month ago, where Spurs dominated the match against 10-men Saints, but managed just one goal, a Harry Kane penalty that was drawn by Son. Not too much needs to change to turn the result into three points.

Tottenham Hotspur (7th, 36pts) vs. Southampton (12th, 25pts)

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Time: 2:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 3 (UK)

Outside of the Chelsea loss (to clarify, the league fixture, not the other two losses in January...), Spurs have generated plenty of shots under Conte and should see some more goals come in. Kane seems to be coming into form under the new manager, and the infusion of Son and Kulusevski could see this attack really take off.

Southampton has been good in this department as of late, allowing just one goal in three of its last four league matches. However, this has been a below-average defense over the course of the year, and if the previous contest between the two sides is any blueprint, Spurs should have plenty of opportunities.

Not to beat a dead horse, but just a reminder that Tottenham is in pole position for fourth place at this time. United, West Ham, and Arsenal are all higher in the table, but Spurs have at least one match in hand over all three and could have a healthy gap — and even third place — if the postponed contests all resulted in wins. One step at a time, though.

