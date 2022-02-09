Tottenham vs. Southampton: Community Player Ratings

Whoof. I always hate putting these up after a disheartening loss. The thing I know about fans is that we all tend to overrate players after wins and underrate them after losses. It’s human nature, I guess. But I’m bracing for some truly putrid player ratings here after Spurs gave up a 2-1 lead to lose to Southampton at home 3-2.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.