The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, February 9

Habemus Hoddler!

My dearest Cartilage Free community, it is with great reverence that I announce myself as your newest Hoddler-in-Chief. [Editor’s note I’M SO EXCITED AAAAAAAAAAAH —dtgm]

After four years as a commenter, I must say I am well-beyond thrilled to contribute to a blog that has given me so much joy as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. Let me say this about Pardeep: She was a wonderful Hoddler and my gateway into this community. I am grateful to be her successor.

If I may peel back the curtain for a moment, I should like to note how poetic it is to begin my Hoddleship at this present moment. It was four years ago, working my second Olympics, that I stumbled upon the Hoddle and Cartilage Free Captain. For that three-week stretch, during the dead of night, I would scurry to this site to pass the graveyard hours.

Now, you may be asking: Who is fitzie? Well, you know more today than you did before this morning’s cup o’ joe. But let’s learn a little bit at a time, shall we? There’s plenty of time to get to know fitzie.

As for my Hoddle plans, let me tell you that I already have dozens of ideas scribbled and jotted down in my notebook. I won’t spoil anything today, but I do hope it will be a lot of fun for me and for you.

It is my hope to cultivate a Hoddle that reflects the dynamism of this community, which is manifested in the Hoddle itself.

Yes, Harry Winks will be a regular guest.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Wild Blue by John Mayer

And now for your links:

Women’s groups call on the Football Association and Premier League “to confront a culture of gender-based violence”

David Moyes defends starting Kurt Zouma after cat-abuse incident

Nike drops Mason Greenwood after player’s arrest

Derby’s great escape builds steam after 3-1 win versus Hull City

Juliano Belletti writes about his Champions League goal against Arsenal