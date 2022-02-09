Tottenham 2-3 Southampton: Spurs fall at home to Saints after defensive disasterclass

Ugh. Tottenham Hotspur scored the first goal in their home match against Southampton today, and then everything went wrong. Spurs put in an absolutely terrible defensive performance, conceded two second half goals from free headers in the box, and had a late equalizer from Steven Bergwijn called back for offside in a losing effort at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Son Heung-Min scored for Spurs (who also had an own goal), while Saints got goals from Armando Broja, Mohammed Elyounoussi, and Che Adams. The final score was 2-3.

This was not fun. Here are some of my notes.

Reactions