The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, March 1

Two new hoddle features in back-to-back days? Your hoddler-in-chief spoils you.

Yes, you read that correctly. We have another new hoddle feature. Welcome to your one-stop shop for all things Tottenham Hotspur for the month of March. It’s a big month for both the men’s and women’s squads, too.

Let’s take a look at what March brings:

Tottenham Hotspur

This is a crucial month for Spurs’ top-four (top-five? top-six? top-seven?) chances with games coming up against Manchester United (away) and West Ham United (home). Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats against those two teams earlier this season, thus ending Nuno Espiritu Santo’s reign.

Tottenham also get their first Premier League look against Brighton, who have been shut out in three successive games. And if things go our way, we could even see Dele make his return to the club as an Everton player.

But first is a trip to Riverside Stadium against Djed Spence and Middlesbrough, the same Chris Wilder team that knocked Man United in the last round of the FA Cup.

Oliver Skipp, Lucas Moura, Rodrigo Bentancur and Japhet Tanganga are all unavailable for Tuesday’s match (but you already knew that).

Tottenham Hotspur Women

The women’s team have been absolutely flying this season, but this is a daunting month.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all await to take Spurs on, and head coach Rehanne Skinner is going to have to work her magic if Spurs are to equal or better the results they had against City (won, 1-2 away) and Arsenal (1-1 draw, home) earlier this season. Tottenham Hotspur Women’s fixture earlier this season against Chelsea was postponed.

The club currently sit third in the table. Rachel Williams currently leads her team with four goals.

Tottenham Hotspur schedule for March

1 March, at Middlesbrough; 7 March, vs. Everton; 12 March, at Manchester United; 16 March, at Brighton; 20 March, vs. West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur Women schedule for March

6 March, at Reading; 13 March, vs. Manchester City; 23 March, at Chelsea; 26 March, at Arsenal

