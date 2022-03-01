FA Cup Fifth Round - Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

The fifth round of the FA Cup is upon us as Tottenham Hotspur look to progress to the quarterfinals over Championship side Middlesbrough.

Spurs are riding a bit of momentum after a 4-0 victory of Leeds United, a drubbing that resulted in the sacking of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Antonio Conte said it will be much of the same crop of players available for selection today though we won’t be surprised to see a bit of rotation given the Leeds match was just three days ago. The FA Cup is Spurs last opportunity to try and nab silverware this season so the competition, so lets grab a win and move on.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup Fifth Round Proper

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England

Time: 7:55 PM UK, 2:55 PM ET

TV: BBC One (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (US), DAZN (CAN), BBC Player (UK)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!