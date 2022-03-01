Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Boro bounces Spurs from FA Cup in ET

In a match that had far more technical difficulties than goals, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 fell to Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The score was tied until the second period of extra time when Boro’s Josh Coburn fired a shot past Hugo Lloris to put the home side ahead. Tottenham battled hard for an equalizer to force a penalty shootout but couldn’t find a way past keeper Joe Lumley. This was the second consecutive Premier League team that Boro has defeated in this competition after they dispatched Manchester United in penalties a few weeks ago.

Rotation? Nope. Tottenham rolled out the exact same lineup against Championship side Boro as they did in last weekend’s away win at Leeds United, hoping for a similar result. Most notably, Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon retained their place at the fullback positions, while the front three of Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, and Dejan Kulusevski also remained. The only change was on the bench as Pierluigi Gollini replaced Brandon Austin.

Here are my notes from this match.

Reactions